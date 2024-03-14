CGN Advisors LLC Buys 539 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 78,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.27. 1,974,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

