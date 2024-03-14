CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.