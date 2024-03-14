CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 565,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,840. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

