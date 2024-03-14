CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.