CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 3.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 14,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

