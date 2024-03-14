CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 38,125 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,446. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

