CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 9,015 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 389,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 321,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,639. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

