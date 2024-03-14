CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 69,355 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 176,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

