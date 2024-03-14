CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 2,663,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

