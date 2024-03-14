CGN Advisors LLC Sells 4,366 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 906,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,917. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

