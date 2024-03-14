CGN Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

NYSE:MCK traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.86. 334,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,309. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $537.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

