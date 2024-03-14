Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $734.82. 203,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $326.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

