Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. 102,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,435. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.