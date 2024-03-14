Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 548 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Adobe by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $574.05. 300,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,844. The company has a market cap of $259.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.17 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

