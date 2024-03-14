Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 549,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

