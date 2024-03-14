China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.95 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
