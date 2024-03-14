Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.03

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $258.03 and last traded at $257.94, with a volume of 913312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

