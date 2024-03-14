CIBC Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$20.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.63.

PLC opened at C$17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.84. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.67 and a 1-year high of C$28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

