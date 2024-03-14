Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,578,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

