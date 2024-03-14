CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 2.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 4,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $556.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CI&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $159,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

