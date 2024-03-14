Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.67

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 2988146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

