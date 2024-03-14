CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 5.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $16.02. 20,638,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 35,207,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

