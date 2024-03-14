CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Purchases 162 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 162 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($193.03).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 149 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($192.81).

CLS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of £361.64 million, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.54.

CLS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,568.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.46) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

