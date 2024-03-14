CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Sells $87,340.22 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.