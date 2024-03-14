Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 149,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,274,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $699.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

