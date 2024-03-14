Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

