Comparing Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -31.12% -1,182.09% -12.25% ON24 -31.63% -17.44% -12.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Porch Group and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 ON24 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.55%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than ON24.

78.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $379.80 million 1.05 -$133.93 million ($1.41) -2.85 ON24 $163.71 million 1.68 -$51.79 million ($1.15) -5.76

ON24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Porch Group beats ON24 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, a multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. ON24, Inc. was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

