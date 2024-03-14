COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.76. 503,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 722,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 8.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,435 shares of company stock valued at $891,670. 23.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.