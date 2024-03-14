Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Broadcom by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

AVGO stock traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,265.23. 1,059,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.02. The company has a market capitalization of $586.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,969,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

