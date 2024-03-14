Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,448. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.