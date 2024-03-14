Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. 5,778,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,142,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

