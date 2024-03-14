Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 763,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,554. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

