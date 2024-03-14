Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.55. 552,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,725. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

