Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,956,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,354. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

