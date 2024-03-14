Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,690 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 461.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.91. 42,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.43. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

