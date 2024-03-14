Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,575 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 791,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 947,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

