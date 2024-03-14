Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 4,524,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,287,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.