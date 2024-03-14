Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $82.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

