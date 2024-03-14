Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 88.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 688,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,523. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

