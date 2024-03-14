Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.17. The company had a trading volume of 216,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,678. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

