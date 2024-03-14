Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.99. 267,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,481. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

