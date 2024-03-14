Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.6% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZ traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.12. The stock had a trading volume of 228,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,190. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average is $245.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

