Contrasting Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StepStone Group and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, suggesting a potential downside of 18.08%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $527.20 million 7.06 -$18.40 million $0.90 37.47 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares StepStone Group and Abacus Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abacus Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StepStone Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 7.94% 3.65% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Summary

StepStone Group beats Abacus Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in LA Jolla, California with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, New York, New York.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.