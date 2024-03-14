ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $288.00

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.69), with a volume of 1822742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.63).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 323 ($4.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.94).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.16. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

