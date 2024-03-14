Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Copart by 96.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Copart by 57.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 2,566,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,614. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

