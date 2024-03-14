CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $40,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFV stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

