CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $37,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

About Dollar General



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

