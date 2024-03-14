CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

