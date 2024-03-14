CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $76,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

