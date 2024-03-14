Cormark Cuts Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target to C$3.00

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Frontier Lithium stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$170.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.27. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

