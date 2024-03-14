Cormark Cuts Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target to C$3.00

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Lithium
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.